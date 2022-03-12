United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 8,446 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 31,335,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,555,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.