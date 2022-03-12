United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The company has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

