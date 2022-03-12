United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

GDX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,279,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,828. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

