United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,014 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Okta by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $11.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,656. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

