United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 1,138 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.68. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

