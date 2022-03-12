United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 97,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,649. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

