United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,505. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.