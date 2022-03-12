United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

