United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $196.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

