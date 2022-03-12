United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.54 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Adobe by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

ADBE traded down $22.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $415.43 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

