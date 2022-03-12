United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,617. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

