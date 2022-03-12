United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.