United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 20,054,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The company has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.