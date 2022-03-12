United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

