United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,132 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $190.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,975,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,322. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

