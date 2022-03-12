United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 3,269 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

