United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21,931.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 120,405 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

