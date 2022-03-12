United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,117.0 days.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.83) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

