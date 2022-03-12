United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,117.0 days.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.83) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

UDIRF stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

