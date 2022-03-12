UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.87. 2,615,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.89 and its 200 day moving average is $453.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $351.55 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

