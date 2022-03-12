UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 351.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UNH stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.87. 2,615,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

