UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.87. 2,615,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.07. The stock has a market cap of $454.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

