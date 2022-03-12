Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Universal worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter worth about $3,942,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter worth about $2,226,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

