Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will post sales of $143.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $149.04 million. Universal Display reported sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

OLED stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average is $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $145,139,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

