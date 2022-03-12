UnMarshal 1-Day Volume Reaches $281,014.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $281,014.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.06 or 0.06619266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,167.58 or 1.00136788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041904 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

