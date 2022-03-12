Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

