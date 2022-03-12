Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,108. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $100.08 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.