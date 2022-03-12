Uptrennd (1UP) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $34,532.52 and $6.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

