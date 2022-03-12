US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $243.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.90 million and the highest is $244.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $228.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.