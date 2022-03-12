USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.20 or 0.06605326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.09 or 1.00051013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041531 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

