USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.57 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $91.52 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.09 or 0.06596226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,181.80 or 1.00249347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00042278 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

