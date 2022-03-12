usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.55. usell.com shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 2,700 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.
usell.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USEL)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on usell.com (USEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for usell.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for usell.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.