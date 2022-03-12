UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Short Interest Up 95.2% in February

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 681,300 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

NYSE USER traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $8.77. 527,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,849. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USER shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

