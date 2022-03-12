Vabble Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Vabble has a market cap of $3.18 million and $99,495.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vabble has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

