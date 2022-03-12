Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.70. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

