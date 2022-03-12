Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

