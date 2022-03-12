Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Decreased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,101,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. 1,139,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

