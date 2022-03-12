Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 181,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.