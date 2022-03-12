Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

