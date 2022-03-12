Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

