Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 949,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

