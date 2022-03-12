Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

