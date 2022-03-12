Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66.

