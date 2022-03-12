Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2,904.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day moving average is $244.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.91 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

