Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

