Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 5,381,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

