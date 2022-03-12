Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is CX Institutional’s 5th Largest Position

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.