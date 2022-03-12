Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.