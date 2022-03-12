Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after buying an additional 63,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after buying an additional 664,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after buying an additional 660,380 shares during the period.
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82.
