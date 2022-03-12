Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.16. 5,870,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.46 and a 200-day moving average of $415.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

