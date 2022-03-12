Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,060. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46.

